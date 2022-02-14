Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have filed warrants for three people in relation to the death of 15-year-old Tyshawn Dickerson on New Years Eve 2021 in the 204th and final homicide in Columbus during that year.

Police have identified 19-year-old Oscar Soriana and 17-year-old’s Christopher and Christian Pedraza-Helber as suspects with all three being charged with tampering with evidence. The 19-year-old was also charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to police.

Police said Dickerson was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 8:09 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021 in the area of Ashburton Road and Mayfair Park Place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:20 a.m.