COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the scene.

No victims were found when police arrived as officers later learned that three people took themselves to the hospital after being shot at the location. They are all in stable condition and recovering, according to police.

No further information is known at this time.