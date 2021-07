COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after three people were shot in east Columbus.

Early Monday morning, officers were called to the area of Krumm Avenue and E. 6th Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found several shell casings, but no victims.

However, a short time later three victims from the shooting arrived at area hospitals, despite not being transported by medics.

Police say there are no suspects at this time, and they continue to investigate.