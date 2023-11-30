COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people are injured after two shootings in east Columbus Thursday night.

Both shootings occurred on Elaine Road in the Leawood Gardens neighborhood. The first shooting occurred around 10:02 p.m. on the 1500 block of Elaine Road, according to Columbus police. The second occurred on the 1700 block of Elaine Road.

One person was transported to Mount Carmel East in critical condition, one was transported to Grant Medical Center in semi-stable condition and one was transported to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.

Police said they believe the shootings are related. They have not released any further information as of 10:35 p.m.