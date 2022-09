SWAT were present at a home on North Wayne Ave. on Sept. 15, 2022, resulting in three arrests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop.

According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully.

The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.