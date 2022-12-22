COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle.

Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, among other agencies — arrested Jessica Alejandra Delacruz-Toscano, 33, Raymundo Martinez-Meza, 29, and Ivan Eduardo Torres-Meza, 29, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Martinez-Meza and Torres-Meza are believed to be residing in the United States illegally, according to Yost.

During the execution of three search warrants, officers found fentanyl, including around 22,000 pills, according to Yost. They also seized two handguns and a rifle.

Yost said the bust concludes the task force’s investigation into the three people arrested, who are accused of receiving and distributing “large quantities of narcotics, including fentanyl and cocaine” around central Ohio.