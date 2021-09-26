Three Ohio State students robbed at gunpoint, school issues safety notice

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice stating that three students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

OSU says the students were heading south on Indianola Ave. near Woodruff Ave. around 3:18 a.m.

That’s when a black Honda Accord stopped next to them and two young men jumped out of the car, pointing guns and demanding the victims’ property, according to OSU.

The vehicle is described as a black, 2014 or 2015 Honda Accord with the passenger-side headlight burned out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police.