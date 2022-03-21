COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced three additional concerts for the event this summer.

The performers include country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, R&B group Dru Hill with singer Raheem DeVaughn, and rock band Foreigner.

All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to Aug. 7, with an additional concert announcement coming April 4.

Tickets for the three announced concerts will go on sale on March 25. Those who purchase concert tickets before going to the Fair will get Fair admission.

Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

Thursday, July 28 at 7pm: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Friday, July 29 at 7:30pm: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits

Saturday, July 30 at 7pm: Nelly with special guest Breland

Sunday, July 31 at 7:30pm: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn

Monday, August 1 at 7pm: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30pm: Scotty McCreery

Wednesday, August 3 at 7pm: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

