COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were killed and eleven injured in total over the weekend in six separate shootings. The youngest person to be shot was a 15-year-old boy.

The first shooting happened on Saturday outside a motorcycle club on East Fifth Avenue and Osborn Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. Police said four people were shot, including Trevor Seymour, 52, who died.

The other three victims in that shooting, ages 32, 48, and 42, had non-critical injuries.

Shortly after that, Gavin Osborne, 21, died in the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue at 1:02 a.m. There, police have a person of interest. According to a media release from Columbus Division of Police, the incident is being investigated as possible self defense and will be forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for Grand Jury consideration.

At 4:32 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot outside a bar in the 5500 block of East Livingston Ave. Police said Shamira Rhodes, 30, died and a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition. Another woman, age 42, was also shot an injured.

Gunfire leads to more injuries

On Saturday at 5:22 p.m. on 3700 Eakin Road, a 15-year-old boy was injured from gunfire.

Also on Saturday, in the 4500 block of Kenny Road, a 16-year-old boy was shot and is in stable condition.

On Sunday at 3:00 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot and injured in the leg in the 3500 block of Cleveland Avenue.

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.