COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were killed after two shootings late Friday night and early Saturday morning in east Columbus.

The first shooting occurred at the 700 block of Stelzer Road at 11:51 p.m. Friday, according to a police dispatcher. Police arrived and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. One of the hospitalized victims was pronounced dead at 12:49 a.m. Saturday, per a police dispatcher.

A second shooting occurred at 12:10 a.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Cornell Street, three miles north of where the first shooting took place. Police found 46-year-old Malik Islam with a gunshot wound and he was taken to Ohio State East Hospital in critical condition. Islam was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m. with Columbus police saying Islam was having a conversation with the suspect before he was shot.