Scene of a crash on I-670 West near SR-315 on July 10, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are injured and a portion of a major roadway is closed after a single-car accident on Interstate 670 Monday night.

Columbus police dispatchers said the crash happened on I-670 West near State Route 315 at approximately 9 p.m.

According to dispatchers, a pickup truck hit the median wall and overturned.

Two of the people in the truck were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital; one was listed in critical and one person is in serious condition, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geiter. Two other people were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, Geiter said.

Police have closed I-670 westbound near SR-315 including all on-ramps onto I-670.