COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are injured, two in critical condition, after a head-on crash in south Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash took place on SR-104 and Alum Creek Drive at approximately 6:49 p.m.

A third victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are closing down the roadway as they investigate.

No further details are available at this time.