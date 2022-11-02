A car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue on Wednesday night, Nov. 2, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were treated for injuries following two separate accidents involving cars hitting buildings in Columbus Wednesday night.

The first crash was reported at approximately 6:26 p.m. when a car crashed into Galla Park Steak on the corner of North High Street and East First Avenue.

Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The second crash was reported just after 9 p.m. at a strip mall on the 1000 block of Shady Lane Road.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

There is no further information available on either crash at this time.