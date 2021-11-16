COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people, including one child, were injured Tuesday in a crash on the southeast side of Columbus.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Refugee Road and South Hamilton Road at approximately 10:05 p.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition, while the third person was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital, also in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.