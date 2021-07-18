Three injured in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured in a shooting in South Linden Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting took place on the 100 block of East 26th Avenue at approximately 6:03 p.m.

One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in an unknown condition. A second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition, upgraded from critical. The third victim was grazed by a bullet. Their status is unknown.

Police said there is no suspect in custody.

No further information is available at this time.