COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead following a shooting in the South Franklinton neighborhood overnight Sunday.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called at around 3:30 a.m. to the intersection of West Mound Street and South Souder Avenue on the reports of a shooting.

Police arrived and found three people inside a car in the middle of the intersection that had been shot. Two of the victims, a man and a woman, were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition while another man was taken OSU Main Hospital in stable condition.

The man taken to Grant was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. while a female victim was pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher.

No further information is known at this time.