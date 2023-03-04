COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman are recovering after being shot overnight Saturday outside a sports bar in the Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were called to Cain’s Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 2:20 a.m.

Police say they found two men at the scene that were shot with a 28-year-old man taken to Grant Medical Center. That man is in stable condition, according to a police.

The second person at the scene was 50-year-old man who was working security at the bar and was grazed by a bullet. He refused medical treatment. Police say the third victim was a 28-year-old woman who was not at the scene and was taken by a friend to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

Police say all three are expected to recover. Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call police at 614-645-4323.

In July 2022, two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the same bar. Columbus residents Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis were charged with murder.