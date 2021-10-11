COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday night on the west side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the crash was reported at approximately 8:29 p.m. on the 800 block of Whitethorne Avenue.

One of the victims was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition; the second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition; the third victim was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, but that a suspect was later taken into custody.