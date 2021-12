COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on the 2900 block of High Street Tuesday evening.

Columbus police said two of the victims’ condition is considered unstable while the third is stable.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Police have closed the street while they investigated how the accident happened.

They have not determined how long the road will be closed.

No further information is available at this time.