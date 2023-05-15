COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are injured and a portion of I-270 is closed after a crash Monday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened on I-270 northbound near East Broad Street on the city’s east side.

Two victims were listed in stable condition, with one of them being taken to Mount Carmel East. A third victim was in an unknown condition, according to Columbus police dispatchers.

An NBC4 crew at the scene shows the two right-hand lanes are closed, with traffic crawling at a slow pace in the left lane.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.