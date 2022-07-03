COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition and two others are injured following a crash on the west side of Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Wilson Road south of I-70.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The second victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, and the third was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, both in stable conditions.

There is no word on what caused the accident.