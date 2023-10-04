COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been taken to various hospitals across Columbus after being seriously hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash.

A Columbus Division of Fire spokesperson said the crash occurred just before 3:15 p.m. at 5035 Johnson Road. At least two people were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact. One person had to be extracted from the vehicle after it crashed, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

A Columbus police lieutenant told NBC4 around 6:15 p.m. that at least two victims had life-threatening injuries. The other three were reported in critical condition.

Emergency crews took five people to various hospitals, according to the Columbus Division of Police. At least one victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, another to OSU Main Hospital, and another to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The Columbus Division of Fire had not shared the cause of the crash as of 6:30 p.m.