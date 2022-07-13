COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are hospitalized after a fire at a Hilltop apartment Tuesday morning in southwest Columbus, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

CFD states that the fire occurred at the 800 block of Wedgewood Dr. around 7:00 a.m. and that it has been contained.

All three victims with injuries were taken to OSU Hospital. One is in critical condition, another stable, and another in serious condition, per CFD.

CFD reports that the fire spread to another apartment and into the hallway on the third-floor. Six people were rescued and two people got out on their own.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.