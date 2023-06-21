COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three garages caught fire, causing the complete destruction of one and a few homes to lose power just north of Downtown Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Columbus fire crews responded to reports of a garage fire near the 1300 block of Hunter Avenue in Victorian Village. Firefighters arrived to find three garages ablaze in the alley behind Hunter Avenue. No one was injured.

CFD did not declare this a two-alarm fire but did require extra personnel to help maintain and limit the damage. AEP and City Electric were also at the scene accessing the damage, which caused only a few AEP customers to lose power. Power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, which destroyed one of the garages, nor do authorities know if a fire started in one garage and spread to the others. Hunter Avenue is closed between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue while the incident remains under investigation.