COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Three separate 911 calls from the same residence netted one arrest on the east side of Columbus Saturday morning.

At around 11:45 a.m., police received three separate calls from an apartment on South James Road, near the intersection of Brownlee Avenue in Eastmoor.

Court documents state that the first call was from a person who said her roommate’s ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave and was wielding a knife. The second caller was from a man who said he was punched by a woman. The third caller stated a man was holding a piece of glass and threatening to cut them with it.

Upon arrival police talked to a man who said his girlfriend punched him in the face during an argument. Police then talked to a woman who said the man punched her in the face, knocking out several teeth and causing her to lose consciousness. A witness told police that she could hear the man and woman arguing before the woman told her to call the police. When she went upstairs, she saw the woman on the bedroom floor, bleeding from her mouth.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center and treated for her injuries. Police arrested 40-year-old Kelvin Fowler and charged him with felonious assault. He was issued a 75,000 bond in Franklin County Municipal Court and will next appear for a preliminary hearing on July 11 at 9 a.m.