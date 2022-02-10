COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City School district announced that three schools will transition to remote learning Friday.

High numbers of staff absences have caused all in-person classes at Berwick Alternative Pre-K-8, South 7-12 and West High School to be canceled Friday, according to a news release from Columbus City Schools.

Although all middle school athletic events at the aforementioned schools will be canceled, high school athletic practices and games will continue, the district said.

Teachers and staff are expected to report in-person to their buildings.