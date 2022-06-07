COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Columbus residents are in custody after being indicted on charges related to human trafficking, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted three people — Ka-Aujina’e “Unique” Washington, Levrous “Vell” Alfred and Patrice Bigord — on felony human trafficking charges, some of which involved multiple juvenile victims, on May 24, according to a news release from Yost.

Washington, 20, was charged with nine felony counts, including the following, Yost said:

Trafficking in persons

Compelling prostitution

Promoting prostitution

Commercial sexual exploitation of a minor

Pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor

Alfred, 28, was indicted on three felony counts of trafficking in persons, promoting prostitution and compelling prostitution, according to Yost. Bigord, 21, was indicted on one felony count of compelling prostitution.

All three suspects are in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, the release said.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 855-224-6336 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-7888.