COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced Friday the opening date for three city pools. Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools will open June 6.

The pools will be open June 6-10 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m., the department announced in a release. A schedule for the pool for the rest of the summer will be announced in the coming days.

The department cited a lack of lifeguards and said it will pay lifeguards $17 per hour and offer free training for those who work at a City of Columbus pool.

“The safety of our residents is our first priority, and it’s critical we have certified lifeguards on site,” said Bernita A. Reese, CPRP, director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “We have been working hard over the last several days to come up with a plan on how to safely open our pools as we work to hire more lifeguards in the midst of the national shortage.”

Those interested in lifeguarding for the City of Columbus can find more information here.