Three Columbus Police officers enter not guilty pleas to misconduct charges tied to protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The three Columbus Police officers facing misconduct charges in connection with last summer’s protests entered not guilty pleas Wednesday.

Columbus Officer Traci Shaw, Sergeant Holly Kanode, and Officer Phillip Walls are all scheduled for arraignment hearings Thursday.

Shaw faces three counts each of assault, dereliction of duty, and interfering with civil rights. She is accused of pepper-spraying individuals who were walking away from the protest area.

Kanode faces one charge east of falsification and dereliction of duty, Body camera footage shows Kanode assisting in the arrest of a protestor and telling another officer that the person grabbed a third officer and jerked him to the ground. Other video did not show this happening.

Walls is facing two counts each of assault, dereliction of duty, and interfering with civil rights. Body camera footage shows Walls pepper-spraying protestors who are standing on a sidewalk. Click this link to watch the footage.

The charges against the officers stem from an investigation by a special prosecutor hired by the city to look into those protests.