COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Columbus City Schools will switch to remote learning Tuesday due to a high number of staff absences.
On Monday, the district announced the following schools will not hold in-person classes on Jan. 25:
- Independence High School
- Wedgewood Middle School
- West Mound Elementary School
Staff is expected to report to these schools as scheduled.
All other schools in the district will report for in-person learning as scheduled.
Middle school practices and games at the remote schools are canceled. All other athletic events and practices will be held as scheduled.