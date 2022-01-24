COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Columbus City Schools will switch to remote learning Tuesday due to a high number of staff absences.

On Monday, the district announced the following schools will not hold in-person classes on Jan. 25:

Independence High School

Wedgewood Middle School

West Mound Elementary School

Staff is expected to report to these schools as scheduled.

All other schools in the district will report for in-person learning as scheduled.

Middle school practices and games at the remote schools are canceled. All other athletic events and practices will be held as scheduled.