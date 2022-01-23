COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Columbus City Schools will switch to remote learning Monday due to a high number of staff absences.
On Sunday, the district announced the following schools will not hold in-person classes on Jan. 24:
- Dominion Middle School
- Independence High School
- Moler (K-6)
Staff is expected to report to these schools as scheduled.
All other schools in the district will report for in-person learning as scheduled.
Middle school practices and games at the affected schools are canceled. All other athletic events and practices will be held as scheduled.