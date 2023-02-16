COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three minors have been shot in South Linden Thursday evening and taken to a local children’s hospital.

According to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 800 block of East 12th Avenue around 5:16 p.m. Three gunshot victims have been taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. One of the victims was in critical condition after being shot in the upper body, according to a lieutenant on the scene, while the others were stable.

Dispatchers did not know the specific ages of the child victims and did not provide suspect information. Detectives are investigating at the scene.

NBC4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with additional information.