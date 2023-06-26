COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three children were injured after being hit by a car on the east side of Columbus Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the accident happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Krumm Avenue and East 6th Avenue.

Police said one victim was taken to Children’s Nationwide Hospital initially in critical condition, but later upgraded to a stable condition. The two other victims were also listed in a stable condition at Nationwide Children’s.

The vehicle involved in the accident did stay at the scene, police said.

There is no further information available at this time.