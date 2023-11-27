COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three Cleveland-area attorneys have been added to the Ohio Supreme Court’s vexatious litigators list for filing frivolous appeals.

The court ruled Nov. 22 that three attorneys from Stafford Law Company repeatedly filed baseless claims in multiple cases, including most recently in a spousal support dispute. Rendered “vexatious litigators” under Ohio law, the attorneys will no longer be able to file appeals in the Supreme Court without first seeking permission from the justices.

Joseph Stafford, Nicole Cruz and Kelley Tauring have joined the ranks of about 50 attorneys restricted from filing in the Supreme Court. The trio had argued in at least three cases that a court’s denial of a motion for continuance – a delay in proceedings – is the type of order that can be appealed.

But in a unanimous, unauthored ruling, the justices pointed to the “well-established” case law of no fewer than 10 Supreme Court cases directly contradicting the attorneys’ argument. The attorneys’ appeals failed to consider any of the legal precedent barring such an appeal, the court ruled.

“We cannot countenance the Stafford counsel’s failure to acknowledge the body of law directly adverse to the proposition of law advanced in the jurisdictional memorandum they filed,” the decision reads.

Courts, including appellate and courts of common pleas, can deem attorneys vexatious litigators for filing appeals “habitually, persistently, and without reasonable cause.” The Supreme Court maintains databases of attorneys ruled as such by lower courts and the high court.

In their ruling, the justices said unnecessary appeals work a “particularized harm” on the other party – and the judicial system – by forcing court proceedings to a halt.

“We must be particularly vigilant in guarding against attorneys who file frivolous appeals that serve only to delay the administration of justice,” the decision reads.

The sanction is not the first time Stafford, managing partner of Stafford Law Company and attorney since 1985, has been disciplined by the Supreme Court. In 2012, he was suspended from practicing law for a year after the Office of Disciplinary Counsel determined he intentionally withheld important information in filings in an effort to mislead a lower court.

Neither Cruz nor Tauring, admitted to the bar in 2016 and 2021, respectively, have been professionally sanctioned otherwise, license records indicate.

In addition to needing to seek leave before filing in the Supreme Court, the attorneys also must pay the other party’s attorney fees and notify the Eighth District appellate court of the Supreme Court’s ruling in all active and future cases on appeal.