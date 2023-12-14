COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three men believed to be involved in separate shootings, two of which turned fatal, have been arrested this week and were in court Thursday.

On Wednesday Columbus police arrested 36-year-old Keith Hariston Jr., 18-year-old Denzell Reed, and 33-year-old Fallen Fugate, for their alleged roles in separate shootings that occurred over a month ago.

Denzel Reed, left, Keith Hairston Jr. and Fallen Fugate. (Courtesy Photos/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Hariston Jr. is charged with murder after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Divot Place at the Arlington Park Apartments. Police found Anthony Cato, 38, lying on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest at 1:54 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Despite officers and Mifflin Township medics performing life-saving measures, Cato, who was taken to Grant Medical Center, was pronounced dead at 5:18 that morning.

Police found two guns and a shell casing from inside one of the apartments, including a Ruger LC9 semi-automatic pistol, which was traced back to Hariston Jr. A Franklin County Municipal judge issued Hariston Jr. a $1 million bond.

Police investigate a shooting in Arlington Park, Oct. 17, 2023. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Police investigate a fatal shooting on Berkeley Drive in which one woman was killed (NBC4)

A woman was shot while driving in the Central Hilltop, Nov. 5, 2023. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Also charged with murder is Reed, who is suspected of fatally shooting of 63-year-old Marvita McCaskill. According to municipal court records, Reed is accusing of shooting and killing McCaskill on Nov. 9 while attempting to commit a robbery.

At 8:49 p.m. officers found McCaskill suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Berkeley Road in the Driving Park neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m.

Reed was arrested Wednesday and issued a $1 million bond in municipal court.

Fugate is accused of shooting a woman who was allegedly part of a drug deal on Nov. 5 in the Hilltop. According to police, a couple arrived at a residence near the 200 block of Lechner Avenue to purchase drugs. During the deal, a woman in the driver seat appeared to pass out while the man pursued the drug transaction.

Police said that as the transaction was ending, a woman who had arrived to visit Fugate next door saw the woman in the car and went to check on her. The man, returning from the drug transaction, began yelling at the woman to leave his girlfriend alone.

Fugate reportedly grabbed his gun and began to pursue the man yelling at the woman who was attempting to aid the driver. As the couple began to drive away, Fugate allegedly shot at the car several times, striking the woman in the back while in the driver’s seat.

The couple drove a few blocks away to Lechner Avenue before calling the police, and the victim underwent emergency surgery at an area hospital.

A warrant was issued for Fugate on Nov. 20. He was arrested Wednesday, charged with felonious assault, and issued a $750,000 bond.

All three shooting suspects are schedule to appear in court again Dec. 22 for their respective preliminary hearings.