COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day.

Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole $200 worth of candy, soda, and other snacks.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

Courtesy Photos/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4035.