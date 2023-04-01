A previous report on AEP Ohio’s preparations for Saturday’s severe weather can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 67,000 AEP Ohio customers in Ohio currently do not have power due to powerful winds Saturday afternoon.

As of 1:45 p.m., there are more than 5,900 customers without power in Franklin County as AEP works on 986 outages in the state. Licking County currently has more than 10,000 customer outages.

Much of central Ohio is currently under a high wind warning with possible gusts up to 60 mph with sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph. Delaware and Union county both had overnight Tornado warnings that lasted for approximately 15 minutes at around 2 a.m.

This marks the second consecutive Saturday that numerous central Ohioans are left without power due to high wind speeds. Last week, as many as 126,000 AEP Ohio customers were left without power in the region with some not having it restored for multiple days.

AEP Ohio says more than 2,000 workers are ready to go to work on restorations. About 600 of those workers have traveled in from out of state.

