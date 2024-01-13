You can watch the latest weather forecast in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High winds have left thousands without power around central Ohio Saturday morning.

According to AEP Ohio’s outage map, nearly 6,000 customers in Franklin County are without power with a high concentration around Lincoln Village, Worthington Hills, and Minerva Park. In total, over 9,600 AEP Ohio customers don’t have power.

South Central Power is reporting over 780 outages with a cluster of near 300 customers without power around Tarlton. The total amount of outages under South Central Power is 23.

Nearly every county in central Ohio is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday with gusts expected to maintain 40-45 mph speeds. Sunday could see more of the same with the expectation of a polar air dropping wind chill temperatures to below 0.

A majority of western and central Ohio counties will be under a wind chill advisory Sunday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.