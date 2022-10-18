COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When he initially bought the items, he paid with a fraudulent credit card.

A few minutes after the man bought the furniture, he then asked for a refund and to return the products. When he was prompted for a credit card to send the refund to, CPD said he then presented an actual card instead of the fraudulent one.

Columbus police did not specify which furniture store the suspect targeted with the refund trick. However, there are three different vendors that match that description near the intersection with Britton Parkway: Fine Home Furnishings, Bassett Furniture, and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

CPD shared a photo of the suspect, and asked anyone who recognized him to contact one of its detectives at 614-645-2077, or by email.