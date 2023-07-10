A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect has been identified but remains at large in connection to a South Side Columbus murder.

Columbus police on Monday named 21-year-old Michael Davis Jr. as a third suspect in the fatal shooting of Adrian Smith, 39. Smith was gunned down in the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road at 8:20 p.m. on May 31.

Police said Smith was standing in the parking lot when several occupants of a vehicle drove by and began shooting at Smith. Court records, officers found Smith suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot behind a business on Lockbourne Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 31-year-old man, was also shot while sitting in his car. He drove away from the scene and called for help after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg. Police located the man about six blocks away near the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Columbus police arrested 20-year-old Mareese Davis last Thursday, charging him with murder and felonious assault. Police also arrested 28-year-old James Dukes-Johnson in connection to the shooting. Both Davis and Dukes-Johnson were issued $1 million bonds and are set to appear in a preliminary hearing Friday.

Mareese Davis (left) and James Dukes-Johnson (right). (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Davis Jr., who remains at large, is also being charged with murder and felonious assault. CPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Johnson at (614) 955-0020 or AJohnson@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).