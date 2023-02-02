Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down outside of Platform Lounge on Country Club Road, near East Main Street in the Shady Lane neighborhood.

Gill was involved in an argument along with Dominic Elmore, Charles Williams and Chandler outside of the club at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 22, the affidavit said. The three men allegedly pulled handguns and began shooting into the car Chandler was sitting in.

Surveillance video showed Chandler climbing from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat of the vehicle and then falling out of the car. The men kept shooting at Chandler as he got up and ran from the scene. One bullet struck him in the back.

Police were able to use video evidence to identify Lee among the men shooting at Chandler as he was running from the parking lot.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning. An autopsy performed on Chandler showed he was hit with a rifle round in the back.

Gill was given a bond of $250,000 despite his attorney requesting a lower bond of $25,000. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.