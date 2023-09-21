COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The third suspect arrested this week in connection to a southeast Columbus murder last year allegedly had a larger role than originally reported.

Tyreese Fields, originally an unknown shooting victim one year ago, was arrested Wednesday and named a third suspect in the death of Daeshawn Simington. Simington was killed on Oct. 4, 2022, during a “gun battle”, according to police, on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.

Police said two other men – Earnest Hall, 25, and William Smith Jr., 22 – were arrested and charged with murder for their connection to the incident. Smith is also facing an aggravated burglary charge.

A Columbus Division of Police detective said Smith allegedly forced his way into Simington’s apartment with Hall while carrying and firing handguns. Simington was shot following a “gun battle,” the detective said, and died around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Grant Medical Center.

Fields’ connection to the shooting was not initially revealed, but according to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Fields was waiting outside of the residence during the alleged burglary. When Simington tried to escape out of the front door Fields shot him multiple times, causing Simington to fall from his injuries. It was determined both Hall and Smith Jr. were firing shots from inside the apartment.

Less than two hours before Simington’s death, Hall allegedly broke into a nearby apartment on the 600 block of East Woodrow Avenue where he held a female victim at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, according to court records. Hall stole cash, a firearm and a safe from the victim’s apartment.

Fields, charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, was issued a $1.5 million bond at an arraignment hearing Thursday. He is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 29 for a preliminary hearing.