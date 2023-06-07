COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A third shooting in the past week in a west Columbus neighborhood has police searching for a suspect after one person died overnight Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Alpine Village Apartments on the 4500 block of Hilton Avenue in Lincoln Village. A man was reportedly shot inside of an apartment inside the complex.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Police are not releasing any information regarding a suspect at this time and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

It is the third shooting reported on Hilton Avenue over the past seven days.