COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A third person has been arrested on charges relating to an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service worker in April.

Cody Beasley, 22, was taken into federal custody Thursday after he was included in an indictment, a news release from Kenneth Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said. Mahad Jama, 21, and Da’mon May, 18, were charged in connection to the armed robbery in April.

On April 4, Jama and May allegedly approached a mail carrier who was sitting in a work vehicle on Sawmill Road. Jama approached the vehicle and waved a handgun that May provided him, demanding the mail carrier’s USPS key, the news release said. Beasley is alleged to have aided the pair in the robbery.

The three defendants are charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence, which carries a minimum penalty of seven years in prison. They are also charged with robbery of mail, a federal crime punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Parker said his office is continuing to investigate a network of people involved in illegally obtaining U.S. Postal Service keys for the purpose of stealing checks.