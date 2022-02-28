COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the killing of a Columbus City Schools bus driver in 2019 as part of a murder-for-hire plot will spend at least the next 15 years in prison.

Tarayle Glick, 22, of Columbus, pled guilty last week to murder and tampering with evidence for his part in the death of John Clinedinst in Prairie Township on Sept. 24, 2019.

Glick was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years by Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sheryl Munson.

According to court records, Glick was one of three men who waited on the front porch of Clinedinst’s home, stabbing him when he came outside to go to work.

Glick, along with Donae Slash and David Eisel, was hired by Abraham Shears to kill Clinedinst as a result of a prior dispute between Shears and Clinedinst, court records state.

Abraham Shears (left), Donte Slash (middle) and Tarayle Glick (right)

Slash, the man who investigators said actually stabbed Clinedinst, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated murder in January 2021.

Shears was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder in May 2021.

Eisel is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10 after previously pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.