COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west Columbus house fire has now taken four lives, leaving only one survivor in the weeks after it happened.

The Columbus Division of Fire confirmed Tuesday that a 7-year-old girl has now died in the weeks after the house fire happened. A 10-year-old and 8-year-old girl previously passed away within 24 hours after the June 23 fire. Firefighters also found Robert Taylor, 22, dead inside the home on Midland Avenue.

The only person to survive the house fire was a woman who escaped the home as it happened. She was marked stable when taken to a hospital on the morning of the fire, according to CFD. Emergency crews also took all three of the children to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where they later died. Investigators haven’t said how the five people in the home were related.

At the last update on June 24, fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.