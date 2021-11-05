COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another arrest has been made in connection with the death of Courtney Bruce, a rapper known as Boog the Bandit.

Columbus police said Friday that Sincere McIntyre was arrested on murder charges. McIntyre, 17, had been at large since August, when the charges were filed.

On May 20, Bruce and a 25-year-old man were in a car together — possibly in the 3700 block of Dort Place on the East Side — when they were assaulted by a group of men with guns. Bruce was fatally wounded, and the other man in the car drove her to a hospital, where she died that evening.

In August, murder charges were filed against three men: Jumada Williams 23; Kyson Murphy, 22; and McIntyre. Williams was arrested shortly after, and Murphy was already in jail at the time on unrelated charges.

Bruce was 26 years old.