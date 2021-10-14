COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Oct. 14-17, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, Oct. 14
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns will fill the botanical gardens and Grand Mallway. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM Welcomes Pinegrove — 6 p.m. The Athenaeum Theatre, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus. Learn more
- Sommelier-Led Wine Class — 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The Morgan House, 5300 Glick Rd., Dublin. Explore the key components of wine. Learn more
- LANY — 6:30 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Drive-By Truckers — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes — 7 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Gary Owen — 7 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
- Jake Miller — 7:30 p.m. A and R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Pinegrove w/ Skullcrusher & Blue Ranger — 7:30 p.m. The Athenaeum Theatre, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus. Learn more
- WCBE presents Alicia Witt — 8 p.m. Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Evie Ladin with Adam Schlenker and Hayes Griffin: American Roots Recap Series — Natalie’s, 5601 N. High St., Worthington. Learn more
Friday, Oct. 15
- UACA Halloween Decorations Contest — 8 a.m. Upper Arlington. All homes in Upper Arlington are eligible to participate. Learn more
- Ohio State Buckeyes Men’s Hockey vs. Connecticut Men’s Hockey — 9 a.m. Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- The 70’s music explosion — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 West Town St., Columbus. Free opening reception for the new exhibit. Learn more
- UNCF’s Virtual Empower Me Tour Midwest — 3 p.m. Virtual College Readiness Conference. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns will fill the botanical gardens and Grand Mallway. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- Ohio State Buckeyes Women’s Volleyball vs. Purdue Women’s Volleyball — 6 p.m. Covelli Center, 2640 Fred Taylor Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Kevin Gates – Khaza Tour — 6:30 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Chris Renzema — 7 p.m. A and R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more.
- PHANGS — 7:30 p.m. Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St., Columbus. Learn more
- Gary Owen — 7:45 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
Saturday, Oct. 16
- Ohio State Buckeyes Men’s Hockey vs. Connecticut Men’s Hockey — 9 a.m. Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- UNCF’s Virtual Empower Me Tour Midwest — 9 a.m. Virtual College Readiness Conference. Learn more
- Cbus: Goal Hiking — 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- Ohio History Connection: All Hallow’s Eve — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. Enjoy an evening of 1890s-style family fun. Learn more
- Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF — 6 p.m. Lower.com Field, 560 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM Welcomes Sumbuck — 6 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Gary Owen — 6 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
- Angels & Airwaves — 7 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Ohio State Women’s Volleyball vs. Rutgers — 7 p.m. Covelli Center, 2640 Fred Taylor Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken — 7 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM Presents Angels & Airwaves — 7 p.m. EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- The Four-Eyed Horsemen – MC Lars & Mega Ran & MC Frontalot & Schaffer The Darklord — 7:30 p.m. Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St., Columbus. Learn more
- Gary Owen — 8:30 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Learn more
Sunday, Oct. 16
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- 5th Anniversary Celebration Open House Fundraiser — 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrating One Office, 8000 Walton Parkway, New Albany. Help us provide meals, gas, clothing, birthday & holiday and graduation celebrations that will help our families to keep moving forward. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns will fill the botanical gardens and Grand Mallway. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- RESCHEDULED* – CD 92.9 Presents The Airborne Toxic Event — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Nick Shoulders — Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave., Columbus. 8 p.m. Learn more
- Richard Smith — 8 p.m. Natalie’s, 5601 N. High St., Worthington. Learn more