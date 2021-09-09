Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events Sept. 9 – 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 9 – 12, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, Sept. 9
- New Albany Chamber: Let’s Talk About Privilege — 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Virtual Event. This virtual training session will be facilitated by Citywide Training & Development (CTD), a division of the City of Columbus Human Resources Learn more
- Summit of Greatness 2021 — 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. The Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. 3-day event hosted by Lewis Howes and The School of Greatness podcast where you will go on a journey to reach your ultimate human potential. Learn more
- The Center for Disability Empowerment’s Online Auction and Fundraiser — 12 p.m. Preview or bid on items
- Easton Unplugged — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Acoustic concert series on The Yard. Learn more
- New Albany Farmer’s Market — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 200 Market St., New Albany. Learn more
- Homework Help Center — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Westerville Library, 126 S. State St. Learn more
- Farm to Plate Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center, 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville. Learn more
Friday, Sept. 10
- Fitness Yoga on the Square — 5:30 a.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. 13 and older, focus on strength, conditioning, and flexibility. Learn more
- Summit of Greatness 2021 — 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. The Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. 3-day event hosted by Lewis Howes and The School of Greatness podcast where you will go on a journey to reach your ultimate human potential. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- Polaris Night Market — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Parkway, Columbus. Outdoor open-air market with live music, shopping, food trucks and more. Learn more
- Fear Columbus Haunted House — 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. 2605 Northland Plaza Dr., Columbus. Featuring multiple haunted attractions under one roof. Tickets start at $24.99. Learn more
- WCBE presents Paul Thorn — 7 p.m. The Athenaeum Theatre, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus. Tickets start at $35. Learn more
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. 1549-1575 Granville Pike, Lancaster. Price: $129 Learn more
Saturday, Sept. 11
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event — 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. SWACO drop off event. Westerville Service Complex, 350 Park Meadow Rd., Westerville. Learn more
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Summit of Greatness 2021 — 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. The Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. 3-day event hosted by Lewis Howes and The School of Greatness podcast where you will go on a journey to reach your ultimate human potential. Learn more
- Ohio State Buckeyes Football vs. Oregon Ducks Football — 12 p.m., Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Coheed and Cambria / The Used — 5:30 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Price: $45. Learn more
- Astronomy Program — 7:30 p.m. Canal Park, Circleville. Gaze at the glory of the night sky looking for planets, constellations and the moon. Learn more
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. 1549-1575 Granville Pike, Lancaster. Price: $129 Learn more
Sunday, Sept. 12
- Powell Street Market — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Downtown Powell. Learn more
- Coffee Outside Ride — 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Franklinton Cycle Works, 897 West Broad St., Columbus. Monthly social ride with a nice long break in the middle for coffee and chit-chat. Learn more
- Keith and Nadine Pierce Lecture — 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus. Explore the development of modern American art during the Great Depression. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Gwinnett Stripers — 4:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Price: $7 – $21. Learn more