Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events Sept. 23 – 26

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 23-26, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Thursday, Sept. 23
- Her Socialist Smile Documentary (Audio Descriptive Version) — 9 a.m. Wexner Center For the Arts Virtual Event. John Gianvito’s look at Helen Keller’s engagement with progressive causes. Learn more
- Virtual Storytime — 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Westerville Library Virtual Event. Learn more
- ID Theft Prevention Virtual Workshop — 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Virtual Event. Learn how to prevent identity theft, identify scams, and what to do if you’ve been targeted. Learn more.
- Art for Wellbeing — 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art Virtual Event. mindful-looking exercise that will help you slow down, process emotion, and quiet anxieties. Learn more
- Easton Unplugged — 6 – 9 p.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Acoustic concert series. Learn more
- 92.9 Welcomes Taking Back Sunday — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Avenue, Columbus. Price: $35 to $75. Learn more
- Guns N’ Roses 2021 Tour — 7 p.m. Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr. Learn more
Friday, Sept. 24
- Fitness Yoga on the Square — 5:30 a.m. 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Introductory yoga focusing on strength, conditioning, and flexibility. Learn more
- Her Socialist Smile Documentary (Audio Descriptive Version) — 9 a.m. Wexner Center For the Arts Virtual Event. John Gianvito’s look at Helen Keller’s engagement with progressive causes. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- 92.9 Welcomes Glass Animals – Dreamland Tour — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. 1549-1575 Granville Pike, Lancaster. Learn more
- New Albany Oktoberfest — 3:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Food vendors, live entertainment, craft vendors, kids’ activities, and a beer garden. Learn more
Saturday, Sept. 25
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Ghost Walk: A Fundraiser for Chillicothe Halloween Festival — 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Majestic Theatre, 45 East 2nd St., Chillicothe. Price: $10. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages, plus two Pumpkin Houses. Learn more
- Ohio State Buckeyes Football vs. University of Akron Zips Football — 7:30 p.m. Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus. Learn more
- Simple Plan / New Found Glory – Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour — 6:30 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Renée Fleming with the Columbus Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Crew vs. CF Montreal — 7:30 p.m. Lower.com Field, 560 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. 1549-1575 Granville Pike, Lancaster. Learn more
- New Albany Oktoberfest — 3:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Food vendors, live entertainment, craft vendors, kids’ activities, and a beer garden. Learn more
- CD 92.9/White Claw Front Street Flea — 11 a.m. CD 92.9 FM parking lot, 1036 S. Front St., Columbus. Learn more
Sunday, Sept. 26
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- Tara Booth Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition — 10 a.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Tara Booth’s painted comics have gained a widespread audience for their painterly design, honest humor, and emotional vulnerability. Learn more
- Dublin Pet Fair — 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Coffman Park Pavilion, Coffman Park Dr., Dublin. Annual event to promote Pet Adoption and Advocacy. Learn more
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Westerville Symphony Pop-Up Performances — 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Presentation of solo repertoire paired with art work from the museum collection. Learn more
- Raggin’ On, the Work of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson Through the Lens of Critical Race and Gender Theories — 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- WWE Extreme Rules — 7:30 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- The Museum of Arts and Design presents: The Fisher Dollhouse: A Venetian Palazzo in Miniature — Museum of Arts and Design, 2 Columbus Circle, Columbus. diorama of ten rooms filled with an eclectic range of historical and contemporary craft, art, and design rendered in miniature. Learn more